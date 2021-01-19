UST Global rebrands itself as UST

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Leading digital transformation solutions company UST Global has announced change of name as UST and unveiled a new visual identity which it hopes would not only reaffirm its position as an industry leader but also reflect its unique people, spirit of innovation and commitment to client success.
The rebranding and transformation initiative seeks to improve the company’s solutions and offerings to align with the evolving needs of clients, helping them navigate today’s environment and build resilience for tomorrow, a company spokesman said here. The all-new corporate website ust.com manifests this process of transformation.
The new global brand identity will also consolidate its key sub-brands and subsidiaries under one UST unified brand. With 35 offices in 25 countries and 26,000 employees worldwide, UST helps clients bring technology to life by designing, architecting, and implementing state-of-the-art solutions that deliver superior outcome-delivered change and achieve profitable growth.
UST has always believed in the power of technology to engineer a better future, the spokesman said. The new brand focuses on the theme of ‘Boundless Impact,’ showcasing how UST empowers its clients to break new ground.
Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST, said, “The rebranding reinforces UST as a leader in digital transformation and innovation. We believe our work creates positive ripple effects reaching far beyond the scope of the work - improving the lives of customers, end users, and society at large.”
“As a digital transformation company, we are delivering breakthrough services to our clients, helping them transform their businesses. This new brand reflects UST at the frontline of innovation, partnership and nimbleness in the face of change,” Sudheendra added.
According to Leslie Schultz, Chief Marketing Officer, UST, “The time is right to modernise, streamline, and simplify our brand. We understand our clients’ needs, and together we design, chart, and engineer their path to tomorrow. Because we know each challenge is unique, we help our clients bring their vision to life through a personalized, co-creative process. At UST, our client’s journey is our journey.”
