UST, a digital transformation solutions company, has inaugurated a second delivery centre in Bengaluru, marking its second facility in Bengaluru. The facility spans over 17,000 square feet and accommodates over 300 seats, including a Design Experience Centre.

The new facility is located in Helios Business Park, Kadabeesanahalli. Over the past year, UST has expanded its footprint across India, especially in the south region. Recently, the company laid the foundation for its second-owned campus in Kochi with plans to create 3,000 jobs over the next five years in the city.

Last year, the company also inaugurated an office at the International Tech Park in Hyderabad, dedicated to research and development in emerging technologies.

Talking about the new facility, Kirankumar Doreswamy, Vice President and Centre Head, Bengaluru, said, “We are excited to inaugurate our second office in Bengaluru as it represents a forward-thinking investment towards UST’s future while marking a testament to our continued growth. Driven by the city’s best IT and technology talent, Bengaluru has always remained a key location for UST’s technological and digital capabilities. We are confident that this expansion will further strengthen our capabilities and push us to the forefront of innovation as we continue to prioritise delivering high-value solutions for our customers.”

UST commenced its operations in Bengaluru in 2012. The city currently stands as UST’s second-largest global delivery centre, accommodating over 6,000 employees. The Bengaluru centre delivered solutions across semiconductor, healthcare, technology, logistics, hi-tech, retail, and BFSI sectors. With this expansion, the company aims to leverage Bengaluru’s emerging tech talent to further drive its innovation and delivery capabilities.

The US-headquartered firm was founded in 1999 with its India headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. It has offices in key locations including Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Hosur, and employs over 20,000 people in the country.