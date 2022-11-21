Digital transformation solutions company UST has been named as one of the ‘100 Best Companies for Women in India 2022’ (BCWI) and ‘Exemplars - Most Inclusive Companies in India ’ (MICI) by Avtar & Seramount for the fourth consecutive time.

Evaluation of diversity representation and inclusion practices was conducted on over 350 companies spanning major industries, geographical location and line of business, a spokesperson said. A major focus of MICI was on gender, generations, the differently abled as well as the LGBTQIA+ community. UST was the first tech company to hire a transgender woman in Kerala, the spokesperson claimed. It has hired more than 50 differently abled associates through its ‘Impact India’ programme while the ‘Step IT Up’ aims to train and employ women, disadvantaged communities and veterans in technology.

Internal staff initiatives

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives have aimed to set up an inclusive and respectful environment with focused internal communities. ‘Curved Colours’ is a group for the LGBTQAI+ community while the larger’ Colours of UST’ promotes diverse employee interests through volunteering and community development projects, the spokesperson said. The ‘Win IT’ mentoring programme launched in 2020 provides a platform for mentorship to women working in middle-level management. As much as 30 per cent of women employees across the globe participated in the programme. More than 40 per cent of them being rewarded with career elevation and 75 per cent benefiting from 1:1 mentoring sessions, the spokesperson said.

Kavita Kurup, Global Head of Human Resources, UST, said the recognition’ reflects the company’s efforts to make the workplace a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment. UST is fast-tracking on achieving gender balance in the coming years. Anu Koshy, Head, Diversity and Inclusion, said the richness of diverse perspectives help employees to generate boundless impact for customers, communities, partners and employees. UST has also won the ‘Business Culture Awards 2022’ and the ‘Best Environment Protection Initiative of the Year - 2022‘ at the Indian CSR Awards 2022. The company was also feted recently at the CSR Excellence by the 2022 Mahatma Awards.