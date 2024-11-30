Digital transformation solutions company UST has signed a memorandum of understanding with Western Sydney University (WSU) in Australia to collaborate on advancing agri-tech solutions. The partnership aims to leverage WSU’s research capabilities, domain expertise, and UST’s technology solutions to drive sustainable agriculture and enhance global food security.

The MoU was signed at an event held in Bengaluru in the presence of Hilary McGeachy, Australian Consul General, Bengaluru. UST was represented by Kirankumar Doreswamy, Vice-President and Centre Head, Bengaluru; Jaison Sebastian, Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives; Tinu Cherian Abraham, Director and Head of global PR & Media Relations; and WSU by Deborah Sweeney, Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor; Nicolene Murdoch, Pro Vice-Chancellor; Nisha Rakhesh, Head International Strategy and Partnerships; and Kopal Chaube, Lead Research Collaborations and Partnerships, South Asia.

Global food security

The partnership with a leading academic innovator aligns with UST’s core values and commitment to ‘Transforming Lives’ by contributing to global food security campaigns, a company spokesperson said. By combining resources and expertise of both UST and WSU, the two signatories to the MoU are poised to drive transformative change in the agricultural sector.

UST and WSU intend to leverage their combined strengths to conduct focused research, develop innovative agrt-tech solutions for agri industry needs, and nurture a generation of industry leaders through mentoring programmes. Additionally, the partnership will involve knowledge-sharing initiatives to educate the public and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Access to research, talent

Kumaran CR, Managing Director-ANZ (Australia-New Zealnd), UST, said the partnership gives UST access to world-class research, talent, and facilities to leverage its technology solutions for the agriculture industry. “It underscores our approach of understanding industry-specific challenges and building an ecosystem to solve real issues and positively impact clients and industries.”

Distinguished Professor George Williams AO, Vice-Chancellor, WSU, said the exciting partnership with UST will help the university tackle food security and agricultural sustainability issues. “We are bringing together our respective research strengths and extensive expert knowledge to collaborate on joint research initiatives, foster new ideas and, most critically, develop innovative and sustainable agri-tech solutions that can address these pressing global challenges,” he added.