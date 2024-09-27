Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has won nine Brandon Hall Group HCM (Human Capital Management) Excellence Awards for 2024, including four golds. This follows a similar feat in 2023 and 2022 when the US-based professional development company declared UST as winner of 10 and nine HCM excellence awards, respectively.

Brandon Hall Group offers data, research, insights and certification to learning and talent executives and organisations. A panel of its own analysts, independent industry experts and executives evaluated winning entries based on several criteria, including alignment to business need and environment; programme design; impact on the user experience; and measurable benefits.

Gold-winning categories

A UST spokesman said gold was awarded in the categories of best leadership development; best corporate culture transformation; best certification programme; and best use of games or simulations for learning. Silver was awarded in best learning team; best unique or innovative leadership programme; best use of blended learning; and best onboarding programme categories. A bronze in best hybrid learning category rounded up the tally.

‘Servant leadership’ model

The spokesman said UST has long prioritised career development, and implements a ‘servant leadership’ philosophy, which places employees at the centre of its talent strategy. This approach has earned gold commendations in the categories of best leadership development; best certification program; and best corporate culture transformation.

The approach aims to provide growth opportunities at all levels, enhancing business impact and employee workplace satisfaction. Use of several simulation-based gaming models to drive learning across self-paced/blended learning leadership development programmes fetched a gold for best use of games or simulations for learning.

Focus on career growth

Colleen Doherty, Chief People Officer, UST, said awards underscore the company’s commitment to investing in career training and advancement opportunities for employees. “We aim to synchronise business objectives with comprehensive career growth opportunities at all levels. By fostering and maintaining a dynamic and inclusive workplace culture, UST creates new avenues for career growth that boost employee satisfaction while also leading to strong business outcomes.”

Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Hall Group, said award recipients have consistently demonstrated commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. “They have implemented HCM programmes that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our evaluation process has confirmed these programmes as industry-leading in effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction,” Cooke stated.