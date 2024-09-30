UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced plans to expand its presence in India by adding over 3,000 new jobs at its upcoming Kochi campus in the next five years. The Kochi facility gets ready to inaugurate by December 2027.

The company, which has set itself a target of 6,000 employees in the next five years, currently employs more than 2,800 people at Infopark Kochi.

The foundation stone for the Kochi campus that will come up in a 9-acre land was laid by Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST. He said the new campus will not only strengthen UST’s presence in the region but also attract more clients and create new work opportunities, positioning Kochi as a dynamic hub for innovation and growth.

The new UST campus in Kochi will be a 10-floor building and 4400 seats, with an area of over 6,00,000 sq. ft. When the Kochi campus goes on stream, it will become the second owned campus in India for UST after Thiruvananthapuram.

UST, which already has a facility operating out of Infopark Kochi, currently caters to US, UK and APAC clients from almost all domains such as healthcare, retail, telecom, financial services/asset management, and hi-tech.

Founded in 1999, UST, which began its India operations with its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, has expanded its presence across India with offices in Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Hosur.