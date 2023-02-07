Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has received the 2023 ’Blue Seal’ certification from Top Employers Institute for the North America and Asia-Pacific regions for the second time. The Blue Seal represents ‘Continental Certification.’ Alongside, the company has been re-certified as a 2023 ‘Top Employer’ in the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Taiwan, India, Malaysia, the Philippines and Spain and, for the first time, in Australia, too, a spokesperson announced.

Impacting millions of lives

Top Employers Institute is the global authority that recognises excellence in people practices. Through its certification programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, it has certified over 1,600 organisations in 120 countries/regions. These certified ‘top employers’ impact the lives of over seven million employees globally.

The UST spokesperson said the ‘strong results’ from the Institute demonstrate how the company’s founding values of humility, humanity, and integrity have created a strong employee-centered corporate culture that emphasises work-life balance, alongside diversity and inclusion. They also boost the company’s brand recognition as a leading workplace across a number of markets.

In distinguished group

In addition to receiving the ‘Blue Seal’ in two continents, UST was ranked seventh among top employers in the UK, up from ninth position in 2022. It has been certified as a ‘Top Employer’ since 2018, and has improved its performance with each passing year. It ranks among a distinguished group worldwide that excel in employee conditions, people policies and programmes.

The Top Employers Institute has built a reputation as a leading ratings agency, certifying employers that create optimal working conditions alongside comprehensive personal and professional development opportunities. Its survey covers six HR domains covering 20 distinct topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, and diversity inclusion, among others.

Putting staff first

Kavita Kurup, Global Head of Human Resources, UST, said putting employees first is central to its identity. “Our efforts to create and adapt to constantly evolving talent needs and the talent landscape have been recognised. As our footprint expands globally, UST will continue to focus on employee engagement and experience, providing opportunities for personal and career development.”

David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute, said exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. “And we have witnessed this in our certification programme this year. These top employers have shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work.”