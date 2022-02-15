UST wins Top Employers Institute’s Blue Seal for North America, Asia-Pac

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has received the Top Employers Institute’s (TEI) ‘Blue Seal’ certification for North America and Asia-Pacific regions. The company has also been re-certified as a 2022 top employer in the US, Mexico, the UK, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, and Spain.

UST in Canada and Taiwan has been newly certified as a top employer for 2022. It was listed among the top 10 employers in the UK, a company spokesman said here.

Six HR domains

TEI’s survey covers six HR domains, comprising 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity and inclusion. UST has continued to improve across all measured criteria year over year, the spokesman said.

TEI certifies global employers who provide associates with optimal working conditions and personal and professional development opportunities.

David Plink, CEO, TEI, said that reflecting on the demanding year, which has — like the year before — impacted organisations across the world, regional ‘Top Employers’ have continued to prioritise excellent people practices in the workplace. “UST has proved its unwavering commitment to employees on an international level that spans numerous countries. We are excited to celebrate and applaud UST for its achievement in 2022.”

The Blue Seal represents the coveted ‘Continental Certification’, the UST spokesman explained.

Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said the recognition was significant as the company seeks to expand its global footprint. “Our goal is to evolve continually and transform our people processes to create a responsive, engaging, and agile environment.”

Gopinath added that UST thrives in a positive workplace culture that helps overcome challenges, supports colleagues, and celebrates wins. It has helped build meaningful relationships with associates, clients, and communities.

Constant review

Kavita Kurup, Global Head-Human Resources, UST, said that even with the ongoing pandemic, the company has remained steadfast in reviewing its programmes and practices and adapting them to market conditions. This is where the TEI certification programme has helped, including audits against industry benchmarks.

“Employee health and wellbeing, employee learning, building a resilient workforce, and readiness for a hybrid model remain top of the agenda at UST. With our human-centred approach and the power of technology, UST aims to create boundless impact and transform lives,” Kurup added.