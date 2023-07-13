Digital transformation solutions company UST is partnering with Xiatech, pioneer of Xfuze, reputedly the world’s first machine learning (ML)-powered composable hyper-integration platform, to help accelerate business transformation in organisations, a UST spokesperson said here.

They will jointly leverage their artificial intelligence (AI) and ML-powered platforms to solve business and technology data challenges of companies. They will also co-innovate and bring to market a series of joint Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) solutions, including new data and carbon ecosystems, for business management and reporting.

Hyper-integration platform

Xfuze helps organisations shorten their time-to-insights and extends the value of legacy technology investments. The hyper-integration platform developed for the hyper-connected economy, helps connect systems, creates a single view of data, and delivers actionable insights in one solution, the spokesperson said.

UST will leverage Xfuze to unify data into a single view, as well as deliver advanced insights and analytics across its global business and customer base. Xiatech will tap into UST’s native data and AI platforms to deliver actionable insights and business value to customers.

Large-scale tech innovation

The rapid evolution of AI and technological innovation has led to the increasing demand for efficient, seamless and composable hyper-integration platforms, the spokesperson said. The Xfuze platform will empower large-scale technology innovation. By unifying and automating the process of data integration and management, Xfuze will enable organisations harness the full potential of their data, drive innovation and enhance their competitive edge, the spokesperson said.

Xfuze, certified by MACH (Micro-services-based, API-first, Cloud native SaaS and Headless services), empowers customers to adapt to the changing technological landscape, as well as leverage new and disruptive technology from integrated partners.

ESG solution for retailers

The retail industry faces increasing demand for seamless data integration to meet emerging ESG regulatory requirements. UST’s ESG-Ecosystem offers a comprehensive solution that combines Xiatech’s expertise in system and data integration, with the AI capabilities of UST, to help retailers meet their regulatory requirements and manage their ESG initiatives, while driving business decision-making via an end-to-end ESG management and reporting solution.

Next-level innovation

Andy Knowles, Head of Retail, said UST is excited to partner with Xiatech and take their combined expertise in disruptive technology innovation, to the next level. “By leveraging the power of Xfuze hyper-integration platform, and integrating UST’s AI capabilities, we will be able to radically shorten the time for organisations struggling to integrate systems and unify data sources into a single view, to support a range of use cases, such as meeting complex ESG regulations.”

Connected businesses

Jonathan Summerfield,Founder and CEO of Xiatech, saidthe partnership with UST is an important milestone as it continues to see huge demand for the value Xfuze delivers to customers with connected businesses, so data and actionable insights intelligently flow in real-time. “Our new joint proposition will also provide retailers an exceptional solution to manage ESG responsibilities and embed ESG considerations into their core business processes,” he added.