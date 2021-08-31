UST’s CyberProof adds Radiflow to partner network

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
CyberProof Inc, part of the digital transformation solutions provider UST family, is adding Radiflow, a provider of cyber security solutions for industrial networks, to its partner network.
CyberProof is a security services company that helps organisations intelligently manage their incident detection and response. Radiflow’s solutions offer full visibility of what and who is threatening a network and where it stands in terms of risk and its potential impact.
The new partnership strengthens CyberProof’s ability to provide comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) services for converged IT/OT (information technology/operational technology) systems.
Covid-19: UST launches frictionless shopping solution
IT systems are used for data-centric computing while OT systems monitor events, processes and devices, and make adjustments in enterprise and industrial operations.
The partnership also supports the cyber security needs of distributed control systems/industrial control systems (ICS) and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) networks.
Ranked as a ‘Leader’ in the Forrester Wave for mid-sized managed security services providers, CyberProof uses its proprietary CyberProof Defence Centre to provide a single platform through which security teams can detect and mitigate threats across both the IT and OT environments.
UST Global rebrands itself as UST
As seen in several recent high-profile breaches on Critical National Infrastructure, attackers often can compromise OT networks without being detected because organisations lack an updated inventory of OT assets, processes, and connections, a spokesman for CyberProof said here.
Working with Radiflow allows CyberProof to discover previously unmapped assets in OT environments, maintain a centralised dynamic inventory, and help customers monitor and detect all traffic and communication within the OT network, the spokesman added.
Tony Velleca, CEO, CyberProof, said working together with Radiflow provides a single view and control point for both IT and OT environments – including an integrated security operations centre.
Ilan Barda, CEO, Radiflow, said the partnership with CyberProof extends security monitoring and managed response into the OT space. “By integrating Radiflow’s solutions, CyberProof is now able to proactively detect and respond to threats in ICS/SCADA networks and lay out a risk mitigation plan for optimal OT security that meets each customer’s needs and budget”, he added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...