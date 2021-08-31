UST’s CyberProof adds Radiflow to partner network

CyberProof Inc, part of the digital transformation solutions provider UST family, is adding Radiflow, a provider of cyber security solutions for industrial networks, to its partner network.

CyberProof is a security services company that helps organisations intelligently manage their incident detection and response. Radiflow’s solutions offer full visibility of what and who is threatening a network and where it stands in terms of risk and its potential impact.

Converged IT/OT systems

The new partnership strengthens CyberProof’s ability to provide comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) services for converged IT/OT (information technology/operational technology) systems.

IT systems are used for data-centric computing while OT systems monitor events, processes and devices, and make adjustments in enterprise and industrial operations.

The partnership also supports the cyber security needs of distributed control systems/industrial control systems (ICS) and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) networks.

CyberProof Defence Centre

Ranked as a ‘Leader’ in the Forrester Wave for mid-sized managed security services providers, CyberProof uses its proprietary CyberProof Defence Centre to provide a single platform through which security teams can detect and mitigate threats across both the IT and OT environments.

As seen in several recent high-profile breaches on Critical National Infrastructure, attackers often can compromise OT networks without being detected because organisations lack an updated inventory of OT assets, processes, and connections, a spokesman for CyberProof said here.

Spotting unmapped assets

Working with Radiflow allows CyberProof to discover previously unmapped assets in OT environments, maintain a centralised dynamic inventory, and help customers monitor and detect all traffic and communication within the OT network, the spokesman added.

Tony Velleca, CEO, CyberProof, said working together with Radiflow provides a single view and control point for both IT and OT environments – including an integrated security operations centre.

Ilan Barda, CEO, Radiflow, said the partnership with CyberProof extends security monitoring and managed response into the OT space. “By integrating Radiflow’s solutions, CyberProof is now able to proactively detect and respond to threats in ICS/SCADA networks and lay out a risk mitigation plan for optimal OT security that meets each customer’s needs and budget”, he added.