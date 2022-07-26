UST’s Moonraft Labs revamps Aegon Life website

Moonraft Innovation Labs, the experience and innovation design arm of UST, has revamped the website of digital life insurance company Aegon Life.

Aegon Life wants its site to keep up with an increasingly digital-savvy customer base, a spokesperson said. It will offer all its retail products in a completely digital and do-it-yourself way, without requiring any document upload or visit to diagnostic centres for medical examination.

Pull-based D2C model

Aegon Life roped in Moonraft to create a pull-based direct-to-customer (D2C) distribution model with simplified product discovery. The latter has worked with clients across the banking, insurance, travel, hospitality, telecom and automotive sectorss.

Srinidhi Shama Rao, Chief Strategy Officer, Aegon Life Insurance, said, “We are certain that the revamp, designed by Moonraft, will help grow our digital presence not only in urban India but also in the semi-urban and rural belt.”

Smitha Suryaprakash, President, Moonraft, said, “Digital experiences in financial services need a fresh perspective, and we are confident that our understanding of human behaviour coupled with strong experience in the financial services industry will help Aegon Life Insurance gain a competitive edge through customer-centric digital experiences that drive online engagement.”