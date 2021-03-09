Vedantu to hire 2,500 employees between April and June

Vedantu, a pioneer in live online learning in India, has announced plans to hire 2,500 employees between April and June 2021. At present, the company’s strength is 6,000.

As one of India’s leading edtech brands, Vedantu witnessed 6-7 times growth with 75 million hours of classes delivered across its platform in 2020. The number of students attending live classes on the platform grew exponentially to 6.3 million across the K-12 category and competitive exams such as JEE and NEET. To fuel and support the next phase of growth and build momentum, Vedantu is hiring across functions including product, technology, academics, business and marketing.

The new hires will be at entry and mid-level from India’s premium B-schools and engineering institutes. With a focus on providing career opportunities to professionals such as product developers, engineers, academic counsellors, and marketing, Vedantu is recruiting from across the country to create a diverse talent pool.

Also read: Vedantu acquires doubt solving platform Instasolv

“Student obsession and impact at scale form our core philosophy. We have endeavoured to create a system where a child feels loved, cared, and inspired to learn. Our people have a pivotal role in creating this experience and impact. With the boom in online learning adoption, we aim to hire highly driven and inspired individuals who can become a part of the Vedantu mission. We are further expanding our presence in tier 2-3 markets, and with a strong team we aim to impact many more lives and grow from strength to strength” said Vamsi Krishna, CEO, and co-founder, Vedantu, said in a statement.