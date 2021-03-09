Vedantu to hire 2,500 employees between April and June

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Vedantu, a pioneer in live online learning in India, has announced plans to hire 2,500 employees between April and June 2021. At present, the company’s strength is 6,000.
As one of India’s leading edtech brands, Vedantu witnessed 6-7 times growth with 75 million hours of classes delivered across its platform in 2020. The number of students attending live classes on the platform grew exponentially to 6.3 million across the K-12 category and competitive exams such as JEE and NEET. To fuel and support the next phase of growth and build momentum, Vedantu is hiring across functions including product, technology, academics, business and marketing.
The new hires will be at entry and mid-level from India’s premium B-schools and engineering institutes. With a focus on providing career opportunities to professionals such as product developers, engineers, academic counsellors, and marketing, Vedantu is recruiting from across the country to create a diverse talent pool.
Also read: Vedantu acquires doubt solving platform Instasolv
“Student obsession and impact at scale form our core philosophy. We have endeavoured to create a system where a child feels loved, cared, and inspired to learn. Our people have a pivotal role in creating this experience and impact. With the boom in online learning adoption, we aim to hire highly driven and inspired individuals who can become a part of the Vedantu mission. We are further expanding our presence in tier 2-3 markets, and with a strong team we aim to impact many more lives and grow from strength to strength” said Vamsi Krishna, CEO, and co-founder, Vedantu, said in a statement.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...