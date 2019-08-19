Venture Catalysts invests $0.5 m in startup Instoried

Venture Catalysts, an incubator and accelerator platform, has invested $500,000 in Instoried, an Artificial Intelligence-driven, deep-tech content startup.

“We want to utilise these funds to expand into multiple languages and reach a wider audience,” said Instoried Co-founder and CEO Sharmin Ali.

The B2B SaaS-based startup helps brands to boost engagement and increase content productivity in real-time.

Instoried was founded by ex-Musigma and content specialist Sharmin Ali, along with Machine Learning specialist Sutanshu Raj.

Instoried has launched a web app and sells licences of the tool for multiple language users. It is currently available in English and Hindi, but will expand to cover a larger set of vernacular languages in the future.

“VCats always strives to identify and support startups with cutting-edge ideas across industries. With a total market size of $300 billion, the deep tech market for content, in particular, holds greater potential. We have faith in the ability of Instoried’s highly accurate tool to disrupt and lead the market with their unique approach of targeting and catering to specific customer emotions,” Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President & Co-Founder at Venture Catalysts said.

“A big advantage we see is their focus on the emotional aspect of vernacular languages, which will be a key differentiator, especially in a country like India that has the world’s most diverse linguistic landscape,” he added.