VG Siddhartha’s suicide: Should not be the way to go

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
VG Siddhartha’s suicide evokes a sense of deja vu. Like Siddhartha, Lalith Sheth, CMD of Raj Tours and Travels, jumped off a bridge, seven years ago. He too couldn’t take his financial problems.
Another deja vu hits you when you read Siddhartha’s words, “I have failed as an entrepreneur”. In 2015, Angad Paul, son of Lord Swraj Paul, killed himself, wracked by a sense of guilt, because he believed that his wrong decisions lead to loss of jobs. Till a little time before his death, a happy. Angad Paul jumped off his penthouse home on the eight floor of a building his family owned.
To most of us this is incomprehensible. After all, can’t these well-heeled just ‘buy’ solutions to their problem? Worse, Siddhartha says he has enough assets to pay off his liabilities — then what was the problem, man? After all, the world of business is littered with failures and most failed businessmen--Ramalinga Raju, Vijay Mallya to name two--lead perfectly happy lives.
Rajesh Ramakrishnan, a psychotherapist and a hypnotherapist in Chennai, reasons that with people like Siddhartha, it is not about loss of wealth. They generally feel ‘looked up to’, a role model. When they see the image dissolving, they are unable to take it. The guilt of having “let down” the people they believe looked up to them eats them inside out.
This is different from other cases of businessmen suicides, which are more ‘understandable’. Constantly nagged by creditors, G Venkateswaran of GV Films, disengaged from the world. It is said that the creditor used to constantly sit outside his doors all the time — something like Chinese torture, where the victim is strapped to a bench and water is made to drip, drip, drip on his forehead.
From ‘understandable’ suicides due to missing of loved one, either due to death or separation, to the mystery suicides of Siddhartha and Angad, the range of reasons is huge, though the end is the same. Which brings us to the question, can suicides be prevented, or at least minimised?
In 2015, for which data is available, 1.33 lakh Indians killed themselves. Psychology says these people did not want to die; only they saw death as a lesser pain.
Rajesh believes that the anti-dote to suicide should start in schools. Kids ought to be primed to face disappointments in life; the philosophy that ‘this shall pass too’ should be ingrained in them to build resilience. The soon this is done, the fewer Siddharthas we will have.
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Outplacement agencies like RiseSmart help retrenched employees get back on their feet
Are there enough jobs or not? Here’s demystifying the contradictory paradigms in the employment market
The Indian Statistical Service is in serious need of a revamp. Will it happen?
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
You need to be aware of how your past transactions are reflected in the credit report
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...