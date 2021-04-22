Info-tech

Vi Business launches post-paid plans for businesses, professionals

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 22, 2021

The plans are priced starting at Rs 299

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), has launched a range of post-paid plans for businesses and working professionals starting at ₹299.

The post-paid offerings come at a time when businesses - particularly SMEs and start-ups - are adapting to hybrid ways of working and are looking for connectivity solutions that are affordable, convenient and secure, Vi Business said in a statement.

Abhijit Kishore, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd, said, “Vi Business is focused at enabling digital transformation for enterprises, SMEs and start-ups. Flexible, secure and convenient mobility solutions have become the need of the hour for organisations and entrepreneurs alike. Vi Business Plus, our industry leading mobility solution, addresses the genuine business concerns of data security, employee safety and well-being”.

“Striking a fine balance between business objectives and employee mobility needs, Vi Business Plus provides a seamless digital experience of connecting, communicating and collaborating for today’s hybrid workplaces,” he added.

The plans - Vi Business Plus - enables today’s mobile workforce to connect, communicate, collaborate and do a lot more with their post-paid plans, it added.

Published on April 22, 2021

