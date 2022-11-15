Rapid broadband penetration has led to increased digitalisation in the country over the last few years. Further catalyzing digital growth by connecting the next 500 million digitally unconnected population of the country, Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) has planned its largest retail expansion since its brand launch.

To ramp up its retail footprint at the sub-district level, Vi has rolled out 80 new format ‘Vi Shops’ across many towns in Kerala, which will get access to quick, efficient, face-to-face service along with a range of differentiated products and offerings for the new age mobile users in the region.

Starting with 5 circles to deepen its retail presence, Vi has rolled out 300 new format ‘Vi Shops’ across multiple towns in Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and UP West. The company plans to further strengthen its local presence and enhance engagement with mobile users by expanding its retail footprint to cover more rural markets in the coming few months.

The Vi Shops concept for Tier 3 towns is intended to deliver a uniform Vi experience to local customers, enabling quick support and handholding.

Abhijit Kishore, COO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said “There is still a large segment of customers in rural India, who prefer the comfort and familiarity of face-to-face service through the physical Retail format. Further, rural has been driving the growth of mobile internet usage in India. To cater to this demand, we are taking a renewed approach to our rural retail strategy, through our Vi Shop concept”.

Vi is a strong market player in the 5 circles of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and UP West. To offer 5G for a better tomorrow, Vi has acquired 5G spectrum across all these markets to offer services in the future. It has developed a wide range of 5G use cases for consumers and enterprises in SmartAgri, Healthcare, Education, Immersive Cloud Gaming, Public Safety, Worker Safety and other Industry 4.0 applications.