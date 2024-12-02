Vodafone will now be using an AI and machine learning-powered spam detection solution to identify and flag potential spam messages to users. Since its initial testing phase, the solution has flagged over 24 million spam messages, said the company in a press release on Monday.

The solution uses a combination of pattern recognition like common phrases and automated rule generation to analyse incoming SMS messages. It uses AI algorithms to detect potential threats like fraudulent links, unauthorised promotions, and identity theft attempts. The flagged message is then tagged as ‘Suspected Spam’ to warn users.

Speaking on the development, Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “As more customers embrace digital communication, we recognise the growing threat posed by SMS based spams and potential scam attempts. Our AI-powered spam detection technology reinforces our commitment to customer safety by delivering proactive, real-time protection.”

Earlier, telcos had urged the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) for faster notification of the guidelines to act against spamming entities. In a letter addressed to the department, the teclos said that the guidelines can bridge the gap in the existing regulatory regime to curb unwarranted business communications or UBCs. Working with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), telcos said they have already prepared draft guidelines to address the issue. However, the indsutry is yet to hear an official word from the government.