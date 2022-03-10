Vi mulls launching IoT solutions, cloud-based services to Kerala enterprises  

Vi, the Kerala’s largest 4G network provider, intends to launch an integrated IoT and cloud-based services to enterprises in IT, SME, financial sectors.

This would enable the company to focus more on providing solution-based services rather than offering data and mobile services alone, Abhijit Kishore, Chief Operating Officer, Vi said.

Kishore, who was in Kochi to launch Wifi in pocket (Vi Mi-Fi), said the focus is on enhancing customer experience and to get closer to them. There are also plans to launch an innovation centre for enterprises solutions and offer services in education, upskilling, insurance etc.

With the launch of Vi MiFi, he said, Kerala has become one of the first markets to get Vi Mi-Fi, a portable device that can connect 10 devices at a time and offer up to 150 mbps data speed.

Quoting TRAI data, he said, over 46 per cent of the population has chosen Vi as the preferred network provider. With over 1.64 crore subscribers, Vi serves the most mobile users in the State.

With 114.8 Mhz of spectrum across bands , Vi has the largest spectrum holding of 42 per cent in the circle, making it the most robust telecom service provider in the State. To ensure better voice clarity and indoor experience, it has the deployment of most efficient 900 MHz band spectrum on 4G in Kerala. In addition, Vi is the only private network with the 4G capacity band 2500Mhz in the State.

Vi has installed 2,181 broadband towers over the last one year taking the total population coverage on 4G to 97.3 per cent in Kerala. The company is also adding more zones in its market operations bringing more operational efficiency on the ground, he added.