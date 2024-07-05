Viacom18 doubles down on its OTT play even as it is set to merge with Disney Star soon. Viacom18, on Friday announced significant additions to its technology leadership team, to scale up its OTT platform JioCinema.

Viacom18 has on boarded three executives with extensive experience in the tech industry. Bharath Ram joins as the Chief Product Officer & Ad Tech Platform Lead. Previously working at Flipkart, Ram has extensive experience in ad tech, working with Instagram’s core product team in the US, focusing on ad revenue, ad auction systems, ad personalisation, user experience with ads, and advertiser experience in previous stints.

Vijay Sheshadri joins as the Chief Technical Advisor, With over 25 years of industry experience, Vijay Sheshadri has an extensive background in enterprise security, e-commerce, and large-scale distributed systems. He was an Engineering Fellow at Swiggy and has held key roles at Amazon and Symantec.

Shoury Bhardwaj joins as Engineering Leader for App Experience, Search, Recommendations, Data & App Backend Platforms. Shoury Bhardwaj comes from Flipkart, where he spent 12 years working on various key areas of e-commerce. In his most recent role, he led the product and engineering teams for new business initiatives.

Commenting on these appointments, a Viacom18 spokesperson said, “These appointments reflect our commitment to building a world-class tech platform that can deliver the best of content and an unparalleled experience to our consumers”