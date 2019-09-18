Viacom18 to launch Colors Telugu in digital first strategy

Number theory
Viacom18 is launching Colors Telugu on Voot in a digital first strategy. It is set to go live on September 23.
The move will mark Voot's official foray in Telugu although it did have dubbed content offered in the language.
It will offer Telugu audience 1200+ hours of Telugu entertainment. The content line-up will include Voot Originals, Popular Hindi and regional Viacom18 IPs, and a library of 150+ Telugu movies to begin with.
Viacom18 is yet to announce plans to launch the broadcast channel for Colors Telugu.
Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “Regional has been an important play for Voot as well as Viacom18 and we continue to identify whitespaces in the category and pursue the regional growth opportunity. We have been seeing significant offtake of network regional consumption on Voot. The latest success of Bigg Boss Marathi with over 100 million views establishes the scale of the regional content opportunity.”
Speaking about the launch of Colors Telugu on Voot, Akash Banerji, Head, AVOD Business, Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “Regional has also become the new national and plays a decisive role in the outreach strategy of many brands. Our presence in the segment hence allows us to serve our existing advertisers better while also tapping into new region-specific advertisers, thereby broad basing our base. We are already seeing significant response and going forward our innovative brand solutions will help us deliver substantial value to our advertisers and thereby garner their patronage.”
With the latest language edition, Viacom18’s regional content footprint now comprises of Colors Kannada, Colors Super (Kannada), Colors Bangla, Colors Marathi, Colors Odia, Colors Tamil, Colors Gujarati and now Colors Telugu on VOOT.
