Video games can positively contribute to players’ well-being: Oxford study

Let there be husk and light
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
Time spent playing video games can be positive for one’s well-being, suggests a new study from Oxford University.
As part of the study, researchers at the Oxford Internet Institute analysed the behaviour patterns of players of two video games — Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
They asked 3,274 to complete a survey designed by the researchers “to measure well-being, self-reported play, and motivational experiences during play,” according to an official release.
The survey findings were then analysed alongside objective behavioural data for the survey participants, collected by the video-game companies.
ALSO READ: Mobile games revenue rose to nearly $59 billion in Q1-Q3 2020: Report
According to the study, experiencing enjoyment during the game along with competence and social connection with others may positively contribute to people’s well-being.
The experiences that players have while playing may even be more important than the actual amount of time spent on the game and could play a major role in the well-being of players.
“Previous research has relied mainly on self-report surveys to study the relationship between play and wellbeing,” Professor Andrew Przybylski, Director of Research at the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, and lead author of the study, said. “Without objective data from games companies, those proposing advice to parents or policymakers have done so without the benefit of a robust evidence base.”
“Our findings show video games aren’t necessarily bad for your health; there are other psychological factors which have a significant effect on a persons’ well-being. In fact, play can be an activity that relates positively to people’s mental health — and regulating video games could withhold those benefits from players,” Przybylski said.
ALSO READ: PUBG Corporation plans India comeback with PUBG Mobile India
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...