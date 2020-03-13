Video gaming platform ‘Minecraft’ has become a library of “banned content”: report

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
To combat aggressive censorship on investigative journalism content, Reporters Without Borders -- a leading international non-profit organization that safeguards the right to freedom of information -- is now hosting all the banned content on the sandbox video game Minecraft, Tech Crunch reported.
Minecraft, a virtual gaming platform, now works as a repository of “uncensored content” and hosts a variety of suppressed reportage from countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Vietnam.
According to the Tech Crunch report, Minecraft players can read the reportage by accessing “visit.uncensoredlibrary.com” in the Minecraft’s server browser.
Minecraft’s library has compartmentalized content according to countries, and each with a series of articles banned in those places, or their authors chased out or even killed. They’re presented in plain text inside Minecraft’s craftable books, Tech Crunch reported.
The report further revealed that the controversial content related to Nguyen Van Dai in Vietnam, Mada Masr in Egypt, Javier Valdez in Mexico, Alexander Skobov in Russia and arguably the most high-profile casualty to murderous, oppressive regimes in recent history, Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia. The server also contains detailed information on press freedom around the world and different modes of oppression taken by the governments to muzzle voices of journalists. Minecraft will be likely to host more such controversial and suppressed content on its server.
However, the service is not secure and private, like an end-to-end encrypted group chat. A user accessing the library map might have their nickname, tied to a Minecraft account, be visible to other users, and their logs would reflect the visit, Tech Crunch report added.
Minecraft is a sandbox video game created by Swedish developer Markus Persson, released by Mojang in 2011 and purchased by Microsoft in 2014.
