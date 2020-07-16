VideoMeet rolls out live streaming feature via YouTube & Facebook

VideoMeet, an Indian video conferencing platform, has announced the launch of a new feature of Live Streaming webinars on Facebook and YouTube, the company mentioned in its official release.

VideoMeet mentioned that the integration came as a result of a growing user base and feedback. The webinars, once shared on social media platforms, help the organiser garner higher views and shares.

Ajay Data, Founder and CEO, Data Ingenious Global Ltd, the parent company for VideoMeet, said in an official announcement: “Live Streaming is a popular and efficient tool for the promotion of webinars, and therefore it was integrated for our users. We are constantly improving our software. Our unique framework helps the user regulate their data consumption, unlike other virtual conferencing platforms.”

VideoMeet noted that it has been conducting millions of conferences and webinars every day.

Currently, the organisation is based out of Jaipur, Rajasthan. However, it plans to expand pan India with priority touchpoints in four States — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal — for uninterrupted video calling service to their users.

MeitY call

VideoMeet was developed as an invitation to the Ministry of Electronics and IT’s “Made in India” Video Conferencing Challenge. The application claims to be one of the top ten contenders of video conferencing apps. The competition by the Government of India was aimed to seek out an alternative to foreign applications.

The platform further promised full data security and privacy to its users with its end-to-end encryption.

Some of the other features of the application include screen recording, screen share, music share, flip cameras, and chat during video calls, among others.