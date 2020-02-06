Vinita Bali to join Cognizant board as independent director

Cognizant Technology Solutions, a US-based IT company with a large presence in India, on Thursday appointed Vinita Bali as an independent director effective February 24. It further said Vice-Chairman Francisco D’Souza will leave the board effective March 31.

Bali, 64, was most recently Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Britannia Industries, from 2005 to 2014. Prior to Britannia, she spent most of her career in senior general management, corporate strategy and marketing roles for The Coca-Cola Company and Cadbury Schweppes Plc.

Bali is on the boards of NYSE-listed Bunge Ltd, an agribusiness and food company, and Smith & Nephew Plc, a global portfolio medical technology business, as well as India-listed Syngene International Ltd, a research and manufacturing company, and CRISIL Ltd, an analytics company. She previously served on the boards of several other companies listed on the NYSE or in India.

“We are delighted that Vinita Bali has joined the Cognizant Board,” said Michael Patsalos-Fox, Cognizant Chairman, in a press release. “We believe Vinita’s extensive and successful experience at large companies, both India-based and multinational, will make a significant contribution to Cognizant."

D’Souza stepping down

D’Souza was elected to Cognizant’s board of directors in January 2007 and has served as Vice-Chairman since June 2018. He co-founded Cognizant in 1994 and served as the company’s CEO from January 2007 through March 2019.

In addition to his tenure as CEO, he served as President from 2007 to 2012 and held a variety of senior management positions, including Chief Operating Officer, from 2003 to 2006.

Patsalos-Fox added: “A key architect of Cognizant, Frank helped lead the company through a quarter-century of remarkable growth and success. He leaves a powerful and unforgettable legacy as a global thinker, mentor, builder, and champion of initiatives that improve lives in our communities.”

“Frank has been an extraordinary leader. He deserves enormous recognition for his achievements at Cognizant. On a personal level, I am fortunate to have him as a trusted confidant and sounding board,” said Brian Humphries, Cognizant CEO, in the release.