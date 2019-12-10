Vishal Sikka joins Oracle’s board of directors

How will developing Jewar airport change the Delhi aviation scene?
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka, who recently launched his AI startup Vianai Systems, has been nominated to the board of directors of global technology major Oracle.
Sikka, 52, is among the world’s leading experts in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and would be helping Oracle in the business value and adapt to change, the company said in a statement.
“Vishal is one the world’s leading experts in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, said Oracle chairman and CTO Larry Ellison, announcing Sikka’s addition to the Board of Directors.
Before starting Vianai, Sikka was a top executive at SAP and the CEO of Infosys.
Ellison said that Sikka’s expertise and experience makes him ideally suited to provide strategic vision and expert advice to Oracle and its customers.
“The digital transformation of an enterprise is enabled by the rapid adoption of modern cloud applications and technologies, said Oracle CEO Safra Catz.
“Vishal clearly understands how Oracle’s Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure, Autonomous Database and Applications come together in the Oracle Cloud to help our customers drive business value and adapt to change,” he said.
Sikka said that for years the Oracle database has been the heartbeat and lifeblood of every large and significant organisation in the world.
“Today, Oracle is the only one of the big four cloud companies that offers both Enterprise Application Suites and Secure Infrastructure technologies in a single unified cloud. Oracle’s unique position in both applications and infrastructure paves the way for enormous innovation and growth in the times ahead,” he said.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to join the Oracle Board and be part of this journey,” Sikka said.
