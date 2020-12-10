Viveo to offer telemedicine solutions in India

Viveo Health, an integrated tele-health innovator from Estonia, has announced its entry into India to offer its range of digital healthcare solutions, including telemedicine.

The company’s expansion into India is in line with an increased demand for remote consulting platforms due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Founded in 2017, Viveo Health is an online digital health consulting destination that helps patients gain access to healthcare providers irrespective of the time and location. Estonia was the first country to introduce digital health records globally. The Nordic country was the first to move the e-prescription world. Business-wise, Estonia has produced the most unicorns per capita in the world, Raul Kallo, Founder, Viveo health, said.

Speaking over a virtual interface, Raul Kallo said, “We see a significant growth potential to expand our operations and hope to bridge a vital gap to curb the limitations caused by the current unprecedented crisis.”

“We look forward to expand operations in additional categories in the months to come and also explore setting up a centre in India,” he said.

The company does not charge from doctors and offers a subscription and transaction-based model for them. It has partnered with some private medical organisations.

Adding 20,000 doctors

Prasant Kumar Mohanty, Director-India Business at Viveo Health, said, “We have around 4,200 doctors on board with us and are hopeful to add 20,000 doctors in a span of six months. The current situation prevents patients from seeking access to health due to the fear of getting infected with the virus due to overcrowding in hospitals and clinics. Online consultation enables people to post their queries to specialists instead of not knowing the diagnosis.”

Operating in Mumbai and Pune, Viveo is expanding to Bengaluru and, from the start of 2021, plans to establish offices in Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The company has partnered with brands like Stripe for payment getaways and PharmEasy, SRL diagnostics, to provide additional services to consumers and is in talks with insurance companies and hospitals.