Vivo announces a new crowdsourced ‘Make in India’ logo

Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand, has selected the final logo for the company’s Make In India initiative that was launched last year. Vivo mentioned that the logo was selected after screening more than 3000 entries received pan India.

The winning logo has been designed by Rahul Patel, a design enthusiast from Mumbai and crowdsourced on Talenthouse India, a division of Reliance Entertainment. It also stated that the winner will be awarded Rs 5 lacs as prize money. Additionally, ten runner-up winners will receive Vivo devices.

Vivo said that the logo will be printed on all Vivo devices including the recently launched V19. The company added that the initiative has been taken to make India a manufacturing hub of tech services.

Vivo had invited enthusiasts to design a new logo in early November last year as part of their 5-year celebration.

Congratulating the winners, Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India stated in the official release, “This a moment of delight for us to announce the winners of ‘Make in India’ logo contest. It was great to see participants unleash their creativity and share so many wonderful designs. I congratulate Rahul for winning the contest as his design was a perfect blend of all elements that represent India that were strategically placed into a gear mechanism. Ingenious!”

“We, at Vivo India, have been aligned to the 'Make in India’ initiative since the beginning. The new logo design that will be printed on the box of all our upcoming devices reiterates our commitment to make India a manufacturing hub and reinstates our mission of being an internationally local organisation,” he added.

Speaking on the initiative, Nitin Lakhotia, SVP - Business, Talenthouse India, said in an official statement: “We are happy to collaborate with Vivo on this Creative Initiative and we support their Make In India focus. This campaign involved artists across India and this truly reflects the diversity of our nation. The winners of the contest have been selected by Vivo India’s creative team and the Creative team of Talenthouse India.”

Supporting Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative, Vivo said that it has been manufacturing all its products in the country. The brand’s total investment In India for manufacturing devices will be at Rs 7,500 crore, it further added.