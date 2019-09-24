Vivo India launches smartphone U10, prices starting from Rs 8,990

Smartphone maker Vivo India on Tuesday launched the U10, the first device as part of their online focused series at a starting price of Rs.8,990.

The device will be available in three variants --3GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB and 4GB+64GB (all of them with expandable storage) priced at Rs.8,990, Rs.9,990 and Rs.10,990 respectively.

The device will go on sale on Amazon and Vivo India e-store during the 'Great Indian Festival' from September 29 to October 4, the company said adding that Amazon Prime members will get exclusive early access starting noon on September 28.

"The first product in this series, the Vivo U10, incorporates the best in class features in the sub 12k category and will play an essential role in solidifying our online presence in the Indian market," Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India said here at the launch.