Vivo India to launch TWS earphones powered by DeepX stereo features

Vivo, a global smartphone brand, announced on Monday its entry into allied devices. With the foray into this new product category, the company will soon launch TWS earphones in India to mark its entrance into the mobile accessories segment. This will be an initial step towards the development of IoT technology, as per the company’s official release.
The smartphone-maker noted that the soon-to-be-launched TWS Neo attempts to accentuate the user experience of audio technology.
Vivo said that the TWS earphones are designed with AI features and DeepX stereo, and engineered to give an immersive and seamless audio experience to music enthusiasts.
Speaking on the upcoming launch, Nipun Marya, Director - Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in the official announcement: “Vivo has built a strong brand-value in the Indian smartphone market with its series of innovative products and offering end-to-end customer experience. We are pleased to see our customers repose trust in us.”
“With evolving consumer needs, we believe that it is the right time to expand our product offerings into the mobile accessories segment with our design-centric devices that provide greater value and improve consumers’ lives. With Vivo TWS Neo earphones, we hope to strike a chord among everyday music lovers with a product that will take them on an immersive journey with its high-quality and ultimate audio experience,” he added.
The brand is also entering into the premium smartphone segment with its flagship X-series smartphones.
