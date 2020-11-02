Vivo launches Vivo V20 SE in India

Smartphone brand Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 SE in India. The phone is the latest addition to the brand’s V20-series line-up.

The V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ Halo Display. The phone is 7.83mm thick and weighs 171 grams.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform. The device runs on FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 10.

The phone comes with a 4,100 mAh battery and supports 33W FlashCharge technology. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

It has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-MP AI camera, an 8-MP Super Wide-Angle Camera and a 2-MP Bokeh camera. It has a 32-MP front camera.

The Vivo V20 SE comes in Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green colours.

The device is priced at ₹20,990. It will be available across mainline retail partners, vivo India E-store and major e-commerce websites starting November 3.