Vivo launches X50 and X50 Pro in India

Vivo today launched two new devices under its flagship X50 series- the X50 and X50 Pro in India.

The brand is entering the premium smartphone market in India with the launch of its X50 series.

Vivo X50

The X50 has a 6.56 inc HDR 10+ display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor.

The X50 comes with a 4200 mAH battery. It has 33W Vivo flash charging.

The X50 also has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8 MP super wide-angle camera, a 13 MP Bokeh camera and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 32MP front camera.

The X50 will be available in Glaze Black and Frost Blue colours.

Vivo X50 Pro

The Vivo X50 Pro comes with a 6.5 inch Samsung AMOLED Display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G processor. The X50 Pro supports 5G connectivity.

The device comes in two storage variants- the 8GB+128GB and the 8GB+256GB variants.

The smartphone has a 4315 mAH battery and 33W Vivo flash charging.

The OS is Android 10.

Both devices, the X50 and X50 Pro are quite camera-focused, the brand said. The X50 Pro has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8 MP super wide-angle camera, a 13 MP Bokeh camera and an 8MP 5X telescopic camera. The main camera of X50 Pro is equipped with a gimbal camera system. An on-screen animated dot within a circle will reflect the gimbal’s movement to let users know when the frame is stable as part of the gimbal UI.

The front camera is a 32MP lens. The phone is equipped with 3D soundtracking for audio.

The X50 Pro will be available in Alpha Grey colour.

The X50 series features Super Night Mode 3.0, Extreme Night Vision and Astro Mode, for photography.

Price and availability

The X50 Pro 8+256GB is priced at ₹49,990. The X50 8+128GB and X50 8+256GB variants are priced at ₹34,990 and ₹37,990 respectively.

Both devices will be available for pre-booking starting today. The devices will officially go on sale on July 24. The devices will be available with the brand’s offline retail partners including Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales and other offline partner retail stores across India. For online buyers, the X50 Series is available on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq and other major e-commerce websites.

The brand also launched its TWS Neo Earphones alongside its X50 series priced at ₹5,990.