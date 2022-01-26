Vivo launches Y21A smartphone in India

With the launch of Y21A smartphone in India, Vivo has expanded its Y Series of smartphones.

The phone comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It also features in-cell technology and additional Eye Protection Mode that filters out the “harmful blue light,” the brand said.

The smartphone comes with a side fingerprint sensor and face wake that unlocks the phone.

It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery along with 18W Fast Charge and vivo Energy Guardian. It also offers reverse charging.

The phone comes with Multi Turbo 5.0 that enhances data connection besides extended RAM 2.0, and offers up to 1GB idle ROM space.

The phone’s rear camera system includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP super macro camera. It is also supported by features such as Personalized Portrait Mode, Super HDR and Super Night Mode. On the front, the device has an 8MP selfie camera with AI beautification mode.

The phone will be manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

Availability

The device is priced at ₹13,990 for the 4GB+64GB model. It is available in Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow colours on vivo India E-store and across all partner retail stores.