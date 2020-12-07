Vivo launches Y51 smartphone in India

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Vivo launched a new smartphone Y51, its latest addition to the Y series portfolio in India.
The smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch Halo FullView Display with FHD+ with a 2408×1080 resolution. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery bundled with 18W Fast charge technology.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It supports up to 1TB of memory expansion.
It has a 48MP AI-powered triple rear camera set-up along with a 16MP HD front camera. It is available in two colour options two- Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.
The Y51 is priced at ₹17,990.
Vivo has also announced a new variant of the Y30 with a RAM upgrade, now available in 6+128GB.
The phone comes with a 13MP Main Camera, 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP Super-Macro Camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera. It has a 6.47-inch iView display with a 90.7 per cent screen to body ratio. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The new Y30 is priced at ₹14,990.
