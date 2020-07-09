Vivo to enter India’s premium smartphone market

Smartphone brand Vivo today announced that it will be entering the premium smartphone market in India with the launch of its X-series.

The company plans to expand its product portfolio further into the previous smartphone segment with the launch of two new smartphones in its X-series - the X50 and X50 Pro in India.

The premium smartphones - X50 and X50 Pro will feature “professional-grade camera technologies,” the brand said.

Nipun Marya, Director - Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, “We believe that Vivo has built a strong brand-value in India, and thus, it’s the right time to expand our product offering.”

“This upcoming camera-centric X-series will address the evolving needs of photography enthusiasts and help them discover the world through the lens of their smartphones. We are hopeful that our entry into the premium smartphone segment will change the benchmark in mobile photography,” he further added.

Following the concept of 'Make in India', the brand will manufacturer the upcoming X50 series at its Greater Noida facility, the company said.

Vivo had launched its X-series including both X50 and X50 Pro in China. The camera-centric phone comes with an AMOLED display. It also supports 5G.

The exact launch date for India has not been confirmed yet.