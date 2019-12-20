VMware to increase headcount in India

Cloud computing and networking solutions provider VMware is looking to ramp-up hiring in India in a big way. The country has been a key market for the tech giant’s global expansion plans. Last year, VMware announced a multi-year investment of $2 billion in India for expanding its facilities, increasing headcount and ramping up research and development (R&D) activities.

“India as an investment destination and as a place to hire really top-tier talent shows no sign of slowing down. A significant part of the $2-billion investment will be for hiring in India, ” said Pradeep Nair, Vice President and Managing Director - India, VMware.

In an interaction with BusinessLine, Nair said India has been on the forefront of many of the things the company has been doing globally and the company’s headcount in the country has grown significantly over the years.

Currently, the Palo Alto, California-headquartered company has a global workforce of over 20,000 employees out of which over 8,000 are from Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

“India is a great place for VMware to build and support its products because of the wealth of technical expertise and talent availability which have made things possible for us to do not just for India but for the global market,” Nair said.

In addition to talent acquisition, the company is also investing heavily in infrastructure to expand its footprint across India through new facilities, foraying into new locations, besides building its R&D capabilities.

“We are expanding our presence in the market. Our other priority is to grow beyond what we do in the larger cities to Tier 1 & 2 cities with a very aggressive expansion program with our distributors,” Nair said.

VMware currently has seven offices in India including three R&D centres in Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune.

The infrastructure software company offers a wide range of enterprise software solutions to Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT, Telecom and the public sector. The company’s clientele includes State Bank of India (SBI) and Bharti Airtel besides online movie ticket booking platform BookMyShow, among others.

VMware has also made a host of acquisitions to expand its product portfolio. In October, VMware acquired Carbon Black to foray into enterprise security solution space. The company also announced its intent to acquire Pivotal to offer Kubernetes-based portfolio for modern applications.

Kubernetes is an open-source container-orchestration system for automating application deployment, scaling and management.

“From traditional infrastructure management we moved to cloud and now we are increasingly talking about application modernisation and security,” Nair said, adding that the security market in India is very fragmented with multiple players and too many services.

He also added that the company’s focus, at least in the near term, will be to take the benefits of recent acquisitions (security and application modernisation solutions) to the end customers.