Vodafone Group’s exposure to Voda Idea capped at ₹8,400 crore

Vivo V19: Think of it as a camera with a phone
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
UK-based Vodafone Group said on Tuesday its potential exposure to Indian telecom joint venture Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) is capped at ₹8,400 crore (€1 billion).
“The group’s potential exposure under this mechanism (terms of the merger deal with Idea) is capped at €1 billion and any cash payments or cash receipts relating to these contingent liabilities and potential refunds must have been made or received by Vodafone Idea before any amount becomes due from or owed to the group,” Vodafone said.
The group has a potential exposure to certain contingent liabilities and potential refunds relating to VIL and Idea Cellular at the time of the merger, including those relating to the Supreme Court’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) judgment. Under this agreement, Vodafone Group and Vodafone Idea will reimburse each other on set dates following any crystallisation of these pre-merger liabilities and assets, it said.
VIL’s AGR liabilities stand at ₹53,038 crore. The group had entered into an agreement to merge VIL and Idea Cellular in July 2018.
The group has assessed a cash outflow of €235 million under the agreement to be probable at this time.
On April 22, the group announced that it had made an advance payment of $200 million to Vodafone Idea for amounts that are likely to be due in September 2020.
The group has extended the long stop date on its agreement to merge Indus Towers (a three-way joint venture between Bharti Infratel, Vodafone Idea and Vodafone Group) and Bharti Infratel to June 24, it said.
In April 2018, Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular (along with its subsidiary ABTL and Idea Group) and Vodafone Group entered into an agreement to merge Vodafone’s, Idea Group’s and Providence Equity Partners’ stakes in Indus Towers into Bharti Infratel, creating a combined company that will own 100 per cent of Indus Towers.
For FY20, the Vodafone Group has posted an annual loss of €455 million, compared to losses of €7.64 billion a year ago. Its share of losses related to VIL (€2.5 billion) is principally due to adverse Supreme Court rulings in India, and the group carrying value of VIL has been reduced to nil, it added.
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Traffic badly hit, ruling out a quick recovery, says Ashwini Phadnis
Travel insurance
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Redington India at current levels. The stock has ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...