Vodafone Idea appoints Jagbir Singh as CTO

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under the brand ‘Vi’, has appointed Jagbir Singh as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He will be replacing Vishant Vora, who quit in October citing personal reasons.
Read The Story: Vodafone Idea CTO quits, cites personal reasons
Previously, Jagbir was Group CTO at Smartfren Telecom, Indonesia, and is responsible for network, IT and digital platforms and enterprise business, according to an internal mail sent to employees.
The letter by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ravinder Takkar said that Singh is a highly experienced telecom technology professional with over 30 years of experience India and South East Asia where he has been Group CTO with different telecom operators.
He has also led technology platforms across 4G LTE, 2G and 3G, data centre, Open RAN, Internet Protocol and Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), Content Delivery Network, mobile, fixedline and enterprise networks among others.
He was also involved with very large 4G network rollouts and operations, the letter said.
On October 29, VIL reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,218 crore for second quarter ended September 30, compared with its largest-ever quarterly net loss of Rs 50,921.9 crore recorded during the same period a year ago.
Read The Story: Vodafone Idea narrows net loss to Rs 7,218 cr in Q2
The telecom operator had posted a net loss of Rs 25,460 crore in the sequential first quarter ended June. Its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), a key financial metric for a telecom company, rose to Rs. 119 in the reporting quarter from Rs 114 recorded in the first quarter of FY21.
