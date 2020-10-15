Vodafone Idea CTO quits, cites personal reasons

Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under the brand Vi, has put in his papers, citing personal reasons.

A letter to VIL employees by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ravinder Takkar said that Vora, who has worked in India for nearly a decade, is moving back to the US.

Vora become VIL’s CTO in 2018, before which he was Director-Technology with Vodafone India, since July 2010. Vodafone India and Idea Cellular had entered into an agreement to merge their operations and form Vodafone Idea in 2018.

VIL had recently completed the integration of its network, following the merger of Vodafone India with Idea Cellular, and Vora was instrumental in the integration of the two firms’ networks.

Prior to this, he was vice-president and CTO of Vodafone Romania for nearly 11 years. Vora had also worked with Millicom as CTO and Sprint PCS as a director.