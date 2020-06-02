Vodafone Idea deducts international roaming rental without consent, consumers complain

Subscribers of Vodafone Idea have complained that an amount of Rs 99 was deducted by the operator without their consent.

Many subscribers received a message from the operators that the amount was being deducted for International Roaming rental. But these messages were sent even to those subscribers who had not subscribed to the roaming services.

Consumers also complained that outgoing calls and data usage for those affected users have been automatically barred. Several users expressed their angst on Twitter.

The SMS stated: "Dear Customer, this is to inform you that a rental amount of Rs.99 has been deducted towards International Roaming rental for 30 days."

SnehilMoonat, @SnehilMoonat, a Twitter user tagged Vodafone on the site and said: “Vodafone is pain this days. Doing fraud by charging numerous customers with 99 rupee international roaming rental. @DoT_India. please look into this. Vodafone should be penalised. @TRAI. This is mental trauma to customers.”

In response to a Twitter user’s query on the same issue, Vodafone’s customer care service responded, “Hi! We have received your query. You can login to My Vodafone App to get the complete information. For any further assistance, just let us know, we will be glad to help. we would like to inform you that IR Rental will charge whenever you latch on International Roaming.”

Technical glitch

A source at Vodafone said, "Yes, several customers have received these messages. It is a technical glitch where an automated message is sent out at mass regardless of the customer traveling or not. However, it is being rectified and the team is refunding the money at the earliest. Several must have already gotten a confirmation so far, and we're trying to resolve this at the earliest."

Other users

The user, however, argued that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he hadn’t stepped outside his house, let alone leaving the country.

Another Twitter user, Aarshi Jain, @jain_aarshi too complained about the deduction and further wrote that “I tried calling Vodafone customer care for help but all the numbers are invalid and WhatsApp help has some error.”

It looks like multiple users had faced the same issue from January onwards, and had expressed it on Twitter, too, however, several of those complaints are still active and in response to the customer query, the customer care service has stated that due to the lockdown, there is a delay in resolving queries.

A query sent by BusinessLine to Vodafone Idea did not receive a response. The story will be updated when the company sends its response.