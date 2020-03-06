Vodafone Idea estimates ₹21,533 crore as AGR liability

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has estimated adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities of ₹21,533 crore for the period from FY2006-07 to FY2018-19 and interest up to February 2020.

This includes a principal amount of ₹6,854 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company, which calculated the amount based on its self-assessment of AGR liabilities, has filed the same with the Department of Telecommunications.

VIL has already paid ₹2,500 crore on February 17, and another ₹1,000 crore on February 20, towards the liability.