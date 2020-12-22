Vodafone Idea joins hands with Firework to create short videos

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under the ‘Vi’ brand, has partnered with Silicon Valley-based story publishing platform Firework to provide short videos to its subscribers.
The partnership will allow VIL to leverage Firework’s repository of global content and get access to Occupational Generated Content (OGC) creators and storytellers across a wide genre of subjects, the company said in a statement.
“We provide an array of content from multiple OTT players across genres like Live TV, movies and web series in multiple languages on Vi Movies and TV app. Vi is excited to be the first telco to partner Firework to power the most trending short videos especially curated for Vi customers,” Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, said.
“Mobiles have become the preferred screens for entertainment and the average time spent on watching short videos is significantly higher than long-form content, demonstrating that the engagement levels provided by short videos remain unparalleled. Through our partnership with Firework, Vi subscribers will get a wide choice of trending stories across genres and languages,” he added.
The partnership also helps the creator community to improve discoverability in content space as Firework’s ecosystem includes top traditional publishers, network operators and blogs.
“Vi’s users can now enjoy their favourite content without the need to download another app. Vertical short-form video is the most effective form of mobile story-telling today and with this partnership, Firework is further strengthening its reach across telecom operators, device manufacturers and app developers,” Anand Vidyanand, President, Mobile at Firework, said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
An author recalls the special bond between Guru Dutt and Abrar Alvi, and the magic they wielded together
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...