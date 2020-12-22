Vodafone Idea joins hands with Firework to create short videos

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under the ‘Vi’ brand, has partnered with Silicon Valley-based story publishing platform Firework to provide short videos to its subscribers.

The partnership will allow VIL to leverage Firework’s repository of global content and get access to Occupational Generated Content (OGC) creators and storytellers across a wide genre of subjects, the company said in a statement.

“We provide an array of content from multiple OTT players across genres like Live TV, movies and web series in multiple languages on Vi Movies and TV app. Vi is excited to be the first telco to partner Firework to power the most trending short videos especially curated for Vi customers,” Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi, said.

“Mobiles have become the preferred screens for entertainment and the average time spent on watching short videos is significantly higher than long-form content, demonstrating that the engagement levels provided by short videos remain unparalleled. Through our partnership with Firework, Vi subscribers will get a wide choice of trending stories across genres and languages,” he added.

The partnership also helps the creator community to improve discoverability in content space as Firework’s ecosystem includes top traditional publishers, network operators and blogs.

“Vi’s users can now enjoy their favourite content without the need to download another app. Vertical short-form video is the most effective form of mobile story-telling today and with this partnership, Firework is further strengthening its reach across telecom operators, device manufacturers and app developers,” Anand Vidyanand, President, Mobile at Firework, said.