Vodafone Idea launches premium Video On Demand service

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under ‘Vi’ brand, has launched pay-per-view service model, making it the first Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) service by a telecom firm. The operator has entered into a partnership with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment for content.

The launch of PVOD will enable Vi customers to get access to more than 380 movie titles in four languages – Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu - including ‘Tenet’, a science-fiction action-thriller written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Joker, Birds of Prey, SCOOB and Aquaman among others are the other titles available under this partnership, the company said in a statement.

“Vi continues to drive the agenda to partner with top content providers to delight our customers with new propositions and cost-effective offerings. With the opening of the economy and entertainment business, new content consumption models are emerging that allow users to watch single content for a specific price. Our innovative and partnership-led content strategy has helped us adopt a telco-first approach for content monetisation in this hugely untapped market,” Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said.

The company is also scouting for similar “like-minded partners” such as Hungama Digital, to grow this segment, he added.

The PVOD market in India is premature but promising, as Indian audience continues to be price conscious and choosy. The PVOD models are changing in the new post pandemic era as consumers are looking at alternative options of entertainment in the comfort of their homes, the statement added.

“Through our partnerships with international studios, Hungama Play offers its users the opportunity to watch the latest Hollywood blockbusters within a few weeks of their theatrical release, in a pay per view model. The integration of Hungama Play's transactional service with Vi Movies and TV will allow their users to explore and consume an extensive library of the latest Hollywood titles. We have had a long and fruitful relationship with Vi and are certain that the latest association will expand the scope of on-demand services that can be offered to Vi users,” Siddhartha Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Hungama Digital Media, said.