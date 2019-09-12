Vodafone Idea launches TurboNet 4G in Karnataka

Vodafone Idea has launched TurboNet 4G in Karnataka circle, where it has completed the integration of Idea Cellular’s network with itself. The service is now available in Bengaluru, in addition to other major cities including Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi and Davangere.

Vodafone Idea has also deployed L900 technology in Bengaluru, which will further improve indoor 4G accessibility, the company said in a statement.

“With TurboNet 4G, 14 million Vodafone Idea customers in Karnataka will get faster download and upload speeds, better coverage and enhanced user experience while consuming content on their smartphones. While there is already more than two times improvement in 4G speeds in many markets, our latest deployment of L900 technology, will further greatly enhance indoor coverage and provide HD quality voice calling and higher data speeds,” Arvind Nevatia, Circle Business Head–Karnataka at Vodafone Idea said.