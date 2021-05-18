Vodafone Idea names Reema Jain Chief Digital Officer

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has appointed Reema Jain as its Chief Digital Officer. She joins the telecom operator from Unilever, where she was the head of IT.

Jain, who will lead digital strategy, execution and adoption across the company, will be reporting to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ravinder Takkar, according to an internal communication of VIL.

Varied experience

At Unilever, she was responsible for the supply chain, delivering digital solutions for the company’s global operations. Prior to this assignment, she had performed global roles of IT Director-Digital Integration and IT Director-Application Management at Unilever.

She has over 19 years of work experience across IT Strategy, Technology Delivery, Digital Solutions, ERP, Transformation Project Management, Operational Excellence, Devops and Agile Methodologies.

Before joining Unilever, Jain worked with GE where her last role was Oracle Technology Leader.

VIL recruits two senior-level executives

Earlier, VIL recruited two senior-level executives, with Mathan Babu Kasilingam joining as Executive Vice-President (Technology Security) and Vivek Jain returning to the telecom operator as Executive Vice-President (Marketing).

In November last year, VIL’s Chief Legal Officer Kumar Das resigned, even as the telecom operator appointed Manish Sansi in his place.

