Vodafone Idea’s net loss narrowed by 17 per cent to ₹7,175.9 crore in the second quarter of FY25, as against a loss of ₹8,737.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, loss widened by 11 per cent.

Revenue from operations grew 2 per cent to ₹10,932 crore in Q2FY25 from ₹10,716 crore in Q2FY24. On a quarterly basis, revenue grew by 4 per cent.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose by 9 per cent to ₹156. However, the subscriber base declined by 14 million users or 6 per cent. The company reported a loss of 1.6 million subscribers in the same quarter last year as well.

The debt from banks and financial institutions reduced by ₹4,580 crore during the last one year to stand at ₹3,250 crore from ₹7,830 crore in Q2FY24. The cash and bank balance was ₹1,362 crore as of September 30, 2024. The telco expanded 4G data capacity by 14 per cent and 4G population coverage by 22 million. It reported an 18 per cent improvement in 4G speeds

Akshaya Moondra, CEO, Vodafone Idea Ltd, said, “We worked on closure of long-term capex contracts and recently awarded capex deals worth $3.6 billion to three global partners Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over the next three years. On the debt raise, we remain engaged with our lenders for tying up debt funding towards the execution of our network expansion, with planned capex of ₹500 to 550 billion over the next three years. The impact of recent tariff interventions can be seen in improved ARPUs and revenue for the quarter, though the full impact will be reflected over the next couple of quarters. Further tariff rationalisation is needed for the industry to fully cover its cost of capital.”

Vodafone reported a 1 per cent quarterly improvement in EBITDA margin from 40 per cent in Q1FY25 to 41 per cent in Q2FY25.