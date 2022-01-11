Vodafone Idea offers 35.8 per cent stake to Government

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Vodafone Idea has opted to offer 35 per cent stake to the Government against outstanding payments related to spectrum auction instalments and AGR dues.
“It is now informed that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 1January 10, 2022, has approved the conversion of the full amount of such interest related to spectrum auction instalments and AGR Dues into equity. The Net Present Value (NPV) of this interest is expected to be about ₹16,000 crore as per the company’s best estimates, subject to confirmation by the DoT,” Vodafone Idea said in a stock exchange filing.
The shares may be held through the statutory undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) on behalf of the Government of India or by any trustee-type or other suitable arrangement.
Since the average price of the company’s shares was below par value , the equity shares will be issued to the Government at par value of ₹10/- per share, subject to final confirmation by the DoT. The conversion will therefore result in dilution to all the existing shareholders of the company, including the promoters. Following conversion, it is expected that the Government will hold around 35.8 per cent of the total outstanding shares of the company, Vodafone Plc would hold around 28.5 per cent and around 17.8 per cent will be with Aditya Birla Group
“The rights are subject to a minimum Qualifying Threshold of 21 per cent for each promoter group, and in light of the conversion of interest into equity, the promoters have mutually agreed to amend the existing SHA for reducing the minimum Qualifying Threshold from 21 per cent to 13 per cent for the purpose of exercising certain governing rights such as appointment of directors and relating to appointment of certain key officials etc,” the company said.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...