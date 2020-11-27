Vodafone Idea partners edutech and wellness firms to bolster revenue

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under the brand ‘Vi’, has entered into strategic partnerships with edutech and wellness firms to increase revenue from digital streams.
The company has partnered with upGrad, Udemy, Pedagogy, cure.fit, 1mg, Mfine and Eunimart, among others to provide an array of digital services to its customers. The company has also entered into similar agreements with Eunimart, Hubbler and Fiskl, while talks are on to sign in more players, VIL said in a statement.
“One of the key pillars of VIL’s business strategy is to drive partnerships and digital revenue streams, across segments. This will help us drive more value for our customers and offer growth opportunities for the business,” Vodafone Idea Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ravinder Takkar said.
“Having established pan-India 4G coverage for 1 billion Indians and delivering fastest 4G speeds, Vi is now bringing a range of new-age service offerings to address the digital shift in customer behaviour. Through our collaboration with the category best across key areas of consumer interest such as learning and upskilling, health and wellness, and business help, Vi will now offer a platform of services for our customers,” he added.
With its tie-up with upGrad, Vi users can get 10 per cent fee waiver for online programmes, and with Udemy, they can upskill with 60 free courses. Similar agreements are in place with other companies, it added.
While these offers are available to both pre- and post-paid users and are not attached to any plan or pack, customers need to download the Vi app to access the services.
