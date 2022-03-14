Vodafone Idea partners Nazara for gaming portal

Vodafone Idea today launched a gaming portal Vi Games on the Vi App - in partnership with Nazara Technologies Limited, an India-based diversified gaming and sports media company.

Vi Games on the Vi App offers 1,200+ android and HTML5-based mobile games across 10 popular genres such as Action, Adventure, Arcade, Casual, Education, Fun, Puzzle, Racing, Sports and Strategy.

“Through this deep-integrated association, Vi customers will get access to a wide range of gaming content, including popular game titles from various franchises in India, on its gaming platform - Vi Games.” said the press note.

Gaming is estimated to cross 500 million users within 2022 in India, as per a FICCI-EY report. According to the press statement, it is the most popular choice of Indian consumers for fun and relaxation and is expected to garner even higher share in the time and money spent by users over the next few years.

A report, ‘Digital Reset: Touching a billion Indians’, by Deloitte and CII indicated that the national average time spent by Indian consumers on online gaming is over 4 hours.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea, said “We are seeing a significant uptake of gaming consumption in India with more than 95 per cent of gaming enthusiasts using the mobile device to enjoy a wide variety of content. Deeper penetration of smartphones and 4G availability has led to meteoric growth and adoption of gaming content, making it a popular choice for fun and entertainment. We see gaming as a major focus area of our digital content strategy and we intend to build a comprehensive play encompassing most facets of gaming with the aim of establishing Vi as a preferred destination for both casual as well as serious gamers. Our partnership with Nazara Technologies will elevate the gaming experience that we offer to our consumers through a wide bouquet of exclusive games available on the Vi app for our users.”

The Vi Games proposition will initially have casual gaming content and gradually be developed to host social gaming and even eSports in the future.

Gaming content in 3 categories

“Gaming is not only the future of entertainment in India but already a key mode of entertainment for hundreds of millions of Indians playing games on their mobile phones every day. Nazara is delighted to work with Vi to bring our entire portfolio of gaming content, esports and interactive entertainment to their larger user base” said Nitish Mittersain, Founder & Group MD, Nazara Technologies Limited

Vi Games is offering gaming content into 3 categories - Platinum Games, Gold Games, and Free Games, on the Vi App. Gold Games will form the largest base of the content library. Vi users can access these games through a Gold Pass offering 30 games for ₹50 for postpaid and ₹56 for prepaid, with a validity of 30 days. Post-paid users with ₹499 and above plans will be offered 5 free gold games every month. Platinum Games will be available on pay per download basis through a Platinum Pass priced at ₹25 for postpaid and ₹26 for prepaid. Vi Games will also host 250+ free games on the platform for all Vi customers.