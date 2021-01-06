Vodafone Idea refarming 3G spectrum in Delhi

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under the ‘Vi’ brand, has started working on refarming of 3G spectrum in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to offer 4G services.

The company will continue to offer 2G services in Delhi and NCR.

This includes deployment of 5 MHz of 2,100 MHz spectrum, a move that will enable its customers get higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage, the company said.

“The past year has brought about massive changes in consumer behaviour. While the data demand has grown manifold, telecom network has become the mandatory layer to exist in a digital society. This has drawn focus on the criticality of 24x7 high speed mobile network connectivity across both commercial as well as residential areas,” Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Operations Director-Delhi & NCR, Punjab, Haryana, HP, J&K, Ladakh at Vodafone Idea said.

“We have over 2,400 ma-MIMO installations in Delhi and NCR which is by far the highest by any operator in the region. Vodafone Idea has also deployed 2,100 small cells in Delhi and NCR for improving experience in congested areas within the city such as Govindpuri, Gandhi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar etc,” he added.