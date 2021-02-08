Vodafone Idea rolls out WiFi calling in Mumbai, Gujarat

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), which provides telecom services under the brand ‘Vi’, has rolled out VoWiFi services in two more circles — Mumbai and Gujarat, taking the total number of licence areas with the service to four.
The company had earlier rolled out the services in two circles — Maharashtra & Goa and Kolkata — in December 2020. The service can now be accessed by both pre- and post-paid subscribers across these four circles, according to a tweet by VIL.
Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) is hailed across the world as the technology that keeps users connected even without a mobile signal. Commonly referred as WiFi calling, VoWiFi eliminates mobile blackspots for users by making it possible to make and receive calls over WiFi or wireless internet connections.
The service also doesn’t require mobile networks or SIM cards to make the calls. Further, the receiver doesn’t need to have WiFi calling facilities. Calls can be accessed on a Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE, the technology for 4G services) handset. Another benefit is that users can seamlessly move from VoLTE to VoWiFi without the call getting disconnected.
Other operators are also in various stages of launching VoWiFi, in a move to take on over-the-top players who have been eating into their revenues.
In 2018, the Department of Telecommunications had approved voice calls over a Wi-Fi network to improve connectivity, especially in rural areas.
